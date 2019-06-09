|
|
Barbara M. Clarke
Bridgewater - Barbara M. Clarke, age 97, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bridgewater NJ. Born and raised in the Olney section of Philadelphia. She lived in Philadelphia and South Jersey for many years before relocating to Warren, NJ and then to Bridgewater 3-1/2 years ago.
Barbara worked at Acme Markets in Cheltenham, PA as a cashier and bakery manager for 26 years.
Barbara enjoyed a funny sense of humor and passion for cooking and music. She will be remembered for her devotion to her late husband and her love for her children and grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years Morton (Bill) Clarke, who passed away on August 20, 1999.
Mrs. Clarke is survived by her three children, William Clarke and his wife Joanne of Marlton, NJ, Barbara Ann Glendon and her husband Randall of Warren, NJ and Mary Ann Tauber and her husband Joseph of Pottstown, PA; four grandchildren, Jennifer Meeks (Colin) of Parkton, MD, Christina Ognibene (LeoDante) of Marlton, NJ, Justin Tauber of San Diego, CA and Jeremy Tauber of Pottstown, PA; three great-grandchildren, Connor Meeks, Henry Meeks and Leodante Ognibene.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues, 349 Evesboro-Medford Road, Marlton, NJ 08053 followed by an interment at Eglington Memorial Gardens, Clarksboro, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Compassionate Care Hospice of Clifton, LLC, 9 Lamington Road, Suite A, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019