|
|
Barbara M. Harper
Hainesport - Barbara Marie Harper (nee Cataldo), age 89, of Hainesport, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Mrs. Harper was born in Squantum, MA and had resided in Cherry Hill, NJ before moving to Hainesport 15 years ago. In her leisure, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, sports and playing Words With Friends. But above all else, she cherished the time spent with her large family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Barbara is survived by her beloved spouse, Quillie M. Harper, Jr.; children, Michael (Joy), Timothy (Myra), Jay (Lori), Lisa (Steve), Jill (John); sisters, Elizabeth Faherty and Virginia Shea; brothers, Joseph Cataldo and Thomas Cataldo; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, William Cataldo.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 1st from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2nd at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, 1603 Marne Highway, Hainesport, NJ. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019