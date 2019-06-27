Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church
1603 Marne Highway
Hainesport, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Harper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara M. Harper Obituary
Barbara M. Harper

Hainesport - Barbara Marie Harper (nee Cataldo), age 89, of Hainesport, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Mrs. Harper was born in Squantum, MA and had resided in Cherry Hill, NJ before moving to Hainesport 15 years ago. In her leisure, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, sports and playing Words With Friends. But above all else, she cherished the time spent with her large family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Barbara is survived by her beloved spouse, Quillie M. Harper, Jr.; children, Michael (Joy), Timothy (Myra), Jay (Lori), Lisa (Steve), Jill (John); sisters, Elizabeth Faherty and Virginia Shea; brothers, Joseph Cataldo and Thomas Cataldo; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, William Cataldo.

A viewing will be held on Monday, July 1st from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2nd at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, 1603 Marne Highway, Hainesport, NJ. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now