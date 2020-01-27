Services
Barbara M. Sager

Barbara M. Sager (nee Myers) passed away at her home on January 25, 2020. Barbara was a Military wife, homemaker and an avid Mahjong player. She enjoyed entertaining, party planning and was a gourmet cook and wine lover.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ret. Lt. Col Robert E Sager and their children, Daniel Sager (Robin), Deborah Pardi, Susan Sager Brown and Linda Scialabba (Tony), Brother, Orville Myers, 4 Grandchildren, Joe Sager (Erin), Anne Marie Sager (Mark) Carolyn Sager, Timothy Pardi (Amanda)and Samantha Brown, along with several Nieces and Nephews and 5 Great Grandchildren that she adored.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday January 30, 2020 from 1-2:30 pm at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals 212 Ark Road Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Followed by a celebration of her life at 2:30 pm. Interment is private.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
