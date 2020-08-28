Barbara Mae Cotterell



Hainesport - Barbara Mae Cotterell (nee Mott) of Hainesport, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 78.



Mrs. Cotterell was born in Camden, NJ to Walter and Florence Mott (nee Williamson), on January 23, 1942. She had previously resided in Pennsauken, NJ before moving to Hainesport in 1986. She worked in Marlton, NJ as an office clerk, in the insurance industry. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.



Mrs. Cotterell was preceded in death by her sons, Dennis R. Cotterell and Michael E. Cotterell. Surviving are her beloved husband, Robert W. Cotterell; sons, Christopher L. Cotterell and Mark D. Cotterell; brother, William Mott; 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



At the request of the family, services will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.



Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.









