1/1
Barbara Mae Cotterell
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Mae Cotterell

Hainesport - Barbara Mae Cotterell (nee Mott) of Hainesport, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 78.

Mrs. Cotterell was born in Camden, NJ to Walter and Florence Mott (nee Williamson), on January 23, 1942. She had previously resided in Pennsauken, NJ before moving to Hainesport in 1986. She worked in Marlton, NJ as an office clerk, in the insurance industry. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Mrs. Cotterell was preceded in death by her sons, Dennis R. Cotterell and Michael E. Cotterell. Surviving are her beloved husband, Robert W. Cotterell; sons, Christopher L. Cotterell and Mark D. Cotterell; brother, William Mott; 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, services will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved