Haddonfield - Messerschmitt, Barbara (Rowe) of Haddonfield, New Jersey age 76. Born August 23, 1943. Barbara peacefully passed away on March 29th 2020. Loving twin sister to Beverly Marshall and devoted daughter of the late Irene Rowe. She also leaves behind her two nieces Tiffany Marshall and Amber Baals along with her great nieces Michayla, Taylor and Savannah. She was a dear woman who loved her family and all animals with her whole heart. She will be sadly missed.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
