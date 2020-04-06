|
|
Barbara Ndovie
Cherry Hill - a long-time resident of the New Jersey and Philadelphia area, died Tuesday the 31st of March at Cooper Hospital located in Camden N.J.
Reverend Barbara Jean Ndovie was born to Lillie Marie and James Blythe on April 1st, 1947 in Sumter South Carolina. Barbara received a bachelor's degree in social work from Temple University in Phila. Pa. and a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary in Princeton N.J. She was one of the first black women to be ordained as a minister in 1984.
She is survived by her two sons Anthony and Martin, (2) sisters, (4) grandchildren, (9) nieces, and nephews, in addition to, other relatives and a lifetime of loving and devoted friends. Funeral services will be held privately. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to the May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020