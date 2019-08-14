Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W. Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W. Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill - Barbara Parker of Cherry Hill, NJ died on August 12, 2019. Age 53. Beloved daughter of Mildred T. Parker (nee Burke) and the late Thomas R. Parker. Loving sister of Maryanne West ( Richard) of Lansdale, PA and Thomas R. Parker Jr. (Peggy) of Ocean View, NJ. Devoted aunt of Richard Thomas West, Matthew West and Peyton Parker. Visitation Friday 10 to 11:45 am in the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 12 noon. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 8th Ave Ste 902, New York, NY 10018. Please visit schetterfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 14, 2019
