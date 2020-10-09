1/
Barbara R. Houghton
1923 - 2020
Barbara R. Houghton

Glendora - Barbara R. Houghton (nee Whitlow), on October 1, 2020, of Glendora, NJ; formerly of New Bedford, MA. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Christopher S. Houghton. Devoted mother of Nancy Houghton and the late Sandy Houghton Bernstein (Lenny). Loving grandmom of Michelle Houghton, John Berstein (Claire), and Jimmy Bernstein (Taylor) and great grandmother of Gabriel and Everett. Preceded in death by her two brothers, Samuel and Charles Whitlow. Barbara was a parishioner of St. John's Episcopal Church and a member of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW). A private graveside memorial service will be held in the Spring in New Bedford, MA. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Houghton's memory to the South Jersey Food Bank, 1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
