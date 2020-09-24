1/
Barbara R. "Bobbie" Lyons
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara R. "Bobbie" Lyons

Clayton/ Gloucester Twp. - Barbara R. "Bobbie" Lyons (nee Slevenski), of Clayton, NJ, formerly of Gloucester Township, NJ, passed away September 20, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late John T. "Jack" Lyons. Treasured mother of John J. Lyons, Nancy Biehler, and son-in-law George.

Bobbie was a loving, devoted mother to her children. She still called them "the kids". She enjoyed cooking, playing BINGO, spending time with her "lady friends", and most of all the trips she took for many years to Las Vegas with Jack.

Bobbie will be missed, yet fondly remembered by both family members and friends. In honor of Bobbie's wishes, there will be no services. The family would appreciate contributions in her memory to a charity of the donor's choosing. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved