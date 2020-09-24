Barbara R. "Bobbie" Lyons
Clayton/ Gloucester Twp. - Barbara R. "Bobbie" Lyons (nee Slevenski), of Clayton, NJ, formerly of Gloucester Township, NJ, passed away September 20, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late John T. "Jack" Lyons. Treasured mother of John J. Lyons, Nancy Biehler, and son-in-law George.
Bobbie was a loving, devoted mother to her children. She still called them "the kids". She enjoyed cooking, playing BINGO, spending time with her "lady friends", and most of all the trips she took for many years to Las Vegas with Jack.
Bobbie will be missed, yet fondly remembered by both family members and friends. In honor of Bobbie's wishes, there will be no services. The family would appreciate contributions in her memory to a charity of the donor's choosing.