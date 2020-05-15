|
|
Barbara Riebel Griffith
Medford - Barbara Riebel Griffith, 91, died peacefully of natural causes on May 5, 2020. A resident of New Jersey since 1952, she lived in Mt. Laurel, Lumberton and Medford.
Barbara was born in Columbus, Ohio to Mildred and Francis Riebel. She is survived by 3 children - Robert, Ellen, and Laura - and 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and two half siblings.
Barbara graduated from Oak Grove School in Maine and the Ohio State University with a degree in bacteriology in 1948 (at the age of 19). She worked a variety of interesting jobs, including census-taking, teaching math, and canning soup for Campbells, before pursuing a medical career. She graduated from Women's Medical College in 1966 (now part of Drexel College of Medicine).
Most of Barbara's career was spent in emergency medicine in area hospitals - Lankanau, Cooper, and Jefferson Medical Center. She also taught cardiac emergency courses for the .
In later years, Barbara travelled the world through the Friendship Force. She also hosted numerous foreign visitors, and sponsored several refugees. She was always generous in her support for the education of girls and women, including two women in Mozambique, one of whom recently graduated from medical school. She would be honored with donations to charities that support medical outreach and education.
The family wants to give special thanks to the staff of Medford Leas, for their care and support over her final years.
Private services and interment will be in her hometown of Elmira, NY.
Published in Courier-Post from May 15 to May 17, 2020