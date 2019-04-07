|
Barbara Ruth Schaeffer
Somerdale - Barbara Ruth (Cahoone) Schaeffer, 81, of Somerdale, NJ, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on March 31 after a brief hospitalization. She was predeceased in 2002 by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Harold "Bud". She is survived by her sons: David and Doug, Doug's wife MaryCay, and seven grandchildren: Christian, Rachel, Katie, Zach, Bridgette, Alivia and Zoey. Barbara was born in Washington DC, to Ethan and Margaret Cahoone; predeceased by her sister Nancy and survived by her brother Richard.
A 1955 graduate of Upper Darby High School, Barbara later received her RN from West Jersey Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated first in her class and is credited with writing the school's "Capping Song". She worked in the delivery rooms at Temple hospital in Philadelphia and West Jersey hospital in Camden. From there she went on to start Philadelphia's first temporary staffing service for nursing at Staff Builders.
She had a passion throughout her life for reaching out to the disadvantaged and those struggling with mental health issues. In the 1990's, Barbara formed an OCD support group in south Jersey. As a life-long sufferer, she wanted to help others affected by the disorder. The local newspaper did a cover story on OCD in 1991 where Barbara's personal struggle, and her efforts to help others, were featured. Her support group grew large and for many years she and Bud gave much of their time to the group and the cause, working with the NIMH and medical professionals to bring attention to the need for both, research on the causes of OCD, and more effective treatment options for OCD.
Barbara's creativity and deep compassion for others was expressed through writing, drawing, singing and sharing the gospel. She challenged other's to be authentic and always valued a good intellectual debate. Barbara's greatest joy, by far, was her grandchildren. She has left them all with fond memories of her physical feats and her endearing stories of her youth. In her final days she was filled with love and joy.
To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, please direct donations in her name to Family Promise's "Living with Loss, Healing from Homelessness" program. Checks may be sent to Family Promise, subject line: "Barbara Ruth Schaeffer: Living with Loss", 71 Summit Ave, Summit, NJ 07901, or donations may be made on online: <http://www.familypromise.org/donate>. Please check the box "Dedicate my gift in honor or memory of someone" and enter Barbara Ruth Schaeffer.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th. For more information, please email [email protected] or call 610-772-5570
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019