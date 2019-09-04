Services
Eichel Funeral Home
8323 Maple Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Eichel Funeral Home
8323 Maple Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Eichel Funeral Home
8323 Maple Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ryan Obituary
Barbara Ryan

Maple Shade - (nee Lutz), age 79, on September 1, 2019. Mother of Roger (Mary) Buck and Brian (Kelly) Buck. Grandmother of Christina, Roger, Taylor, Keith, Kyle, Joseph, and Brody. Great-grandmother of Brayden and Jackson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Thursday, September 5th 6-7:30pm at Eichel Funeral Home, 8323 Maple Ave. Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Memorial service 7:30pm. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.EichelFuneral Home.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now