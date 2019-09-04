|
Barbara Ryan
Maple Shade - (nee Lutz), age 79, on September 1, 2019. Mother of Roger (Mary) Buck and Brian (Kelly) Buck. Grandmother of Christina, Roger, Taylor, Keith, Kyle, Joseph, and Brody. Great-grandmother of Brayden and Jackson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Thursday, September 5th 6-7:30pm at Eichel Funeral Home, 8323 Maple Ave. Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Memorial service 7:30pm. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.EichelFuneral Home.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019