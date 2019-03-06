Services
St Andrews United Methodist
327 Marlton Pike W
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
327 Marlton Pike West (Rt. 70)
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
Of Mount Laurel, NJ - Formerly of Pennsauken and Camden. Passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Leon M. Rothamel and the late George E. Tessier. Loving mother of Denise Schiavo (the late Robert), Suzanne Dobson (James) and stepmother of Craig Rothamel, and Jason Rothamel (Karen). Devoted grandmother of Krysten Schiavo, Zachary Schiavo, Matthew Schiavo, Jennifer Dennis (Joshua), Kathryn Cobb (the late Brendan), Jamie Encinosa (Mathew), Laurey Dobson, Lauren Baldyga (Lenny), Michael Rothamel (Amanda), Nate Johnson, III, and Nick Johnson (Beth). Great grandmother of Aiden Encinosa, Emmalyn Encinosa, Chase Baldyga, Carlee Baldyga, Nolan Rothamel, and Samson Johnson. Dear sister of Jack Sellers. Barbara was an educator for the Camden City Board of Education, serving as an elementary teacher at Bonsall and Dudley Schools and a reading specialist at Powell School. A member of the NEA, CCEA and NJEA, she also volunteered in schools in Pennsauken and Mt. Laurel. A member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in Cherry Hill, she formerly belonged to Asbury United Methodist Church in Camden. She was a member of a variety of choirs, choruses and church choirs for 50 years and was a member of the Moorestown Singers. There will be a visitation at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 327 Marlton Pike West (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 from 10-11am Saturday, March 9, followed by a Service celebrating her life at 11am. Burial in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested donations to St. Andrew's Church at the address above to benefit the Friends of Music.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019
