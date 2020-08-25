1/
Barbara T. Kehoe
Barbara T. Kehoe

Magnolia - On August 23, 2020, Barbara Teresa (nee Divito), age 77, passed away unexpectedly at home. Born and raised in Camden, Barbara had been a resident of Haddon Heights for over 40 years before moving to Magnolia in 2015. A graduate of Camden Catholic High School, she worked for Cigna insurance for many years.

She was the devoted daughter of Antoinette and Michael Grasso. Barbara was predeceased by her devoted husband, Robert P. Kehoe, Jr. in 2014. She is the loving mother of Robert P. III of Ocean Springs, MS and Danielle (Christopher) Lewis of Gloucester Township, and devoted to her beloved Gabby. She is the loving sister of Michael (Kathleen) Divito of Newfield. She is the dear sister-in-law of John (Kathleen) Kehoe and Virginia (late, Thomas) Durham. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday morning from 8:30 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your local animal shelter or rescue for dogs.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
