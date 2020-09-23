Barbara Tornblom
Deptford - Barbara G. Tornblom, age 87 of Deptford, NJ passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 with her family by her side. A longtime resident of Oak Valley and Deptford, Barbara was frequently spotted walking just about everywhere and was known to many as Mrs. "T" due to her years of service as a lunch aid at Oak Valley and Good Intent Schools. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband George and son Eric. She is survived by her children Chris (Linda), Neil, and Lisa (Pete) Perri, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Barbara will be laid to rest at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill, NJ, along with her late husband George after being apart for over 40 years. A private memorial service will be held at Barbara's request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com