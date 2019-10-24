|
Barbara W. Mattison
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Barbara "Bobbie" W. Mattison on October 19th, 2019 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Bobbie was born to Anna and Robert Waer in Camden, New Jersey on February 12, 1940. Bobbie is survived by her loving partner of 20 years, Dave Savage, her children, Stephanie M. Petrie (Kurt) and William H. Mattison (Dalia), her brother, Bob Waer (Cecilie) and nephew Brian Waer (Dawn). Bobbie has two grandchildren, Morgan Petrie and Nora Mattison. Bobbie is predeceased by her other daughter, Lorie L. Mattison.
Bobbie's early career was with Haddon Savings Bank in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. She then began work for many years as a medical administrator at Heights Imaging Center in New Jersey before retiring in 2009. Bobbie raised her family in Haddonfield, New Jersey, later moved to Collingswood, and most recently Arizona.
Everyone whoever knew Bobbie, even for a short time loved her, especially for her humor. With Dave she enjoyed dancing, visiting family, dining out, the theatre and being with her loved ones. In Bobbie's earlier years she was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She participated for years in events and planning at The Haddon Fortnightly in Haddonfield and volunteered at the Collingswood Manor making handmade gifts for residents over the holidays. Bobbie was also an avid antiquer for most of her life.
A celebration of Bobbie's life will be held on Friday, October 25th in Flagstaff at her daughter's home. She will be missed dearly by Dave, her children, grandchildren and many friends.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019