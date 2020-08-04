Barrett W. BovitCherry Hill - July 21, 2020. Husband of Lois Bovit. Father of Jonathan (Ivette) Bovit, Heidi Bovit and the late Stacy Bovit. Brother of Robert (Carol) Farber, the late Rea Jablons and the late Edith Bernstein. Grandfather of Lauren Morace, Josue Bovit, Jake Aronson, Alexis (Nick) Souder, Miranda Bovit and Max Aronson. Great Grandfather of Symone, Ava, Nick and Sofia. Funeral services were private. Contributions may be made in his memory to America Needs You (ANY) @https://www.americaneedsyou.org/locations/nyny/ or The Humane Society of the US @https://www.humanesociety.org/