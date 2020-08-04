1/
Barrett W. Bovit
{ "" }
Barrett W. Bovit

Cherry Hill - July 21, 2020. Husband of Lois Bovit. Father of Jonathan (Ivette) Bovit, Heidi Bovit and the late Stacy Bovit. Brother of Robert (Carol) Farber, the late Rea Jablons and the late Edith Bernstein. Grandfather of Lauren Morace, Josue Bovit, Jake Aronson, Alexis (Nick) Souder, Miranda Bovit and Max Aronson. Great Grandfather of Symone, Ava, Nick and Sofia. Funeral services were private. Contributions may be made in his memory to America Needs You (ANY) @https://www.americaneedsyou.org/locations/nyny/ or The Humane Society of the US @https://www.humanesociety.org/






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
