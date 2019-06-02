Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
Barry Charles Gordon Obituary
Somerdale - A wonderful, kind, brilliant man passed away at 2:40 on May 30th, 2019. Barry was 74 years young. He is survived by his family: wife Marilyn Morgan Gordon, daughter Doreen Sharon (Tim) Nuss and son Andrew Adam (Shannon) Gordon. Zayda to two amazing grandchildren: Shauna Christine Nuss and Evan Bear Gordon.

Barry served in the armed forces and spent a year in Vietnam. He was a volunteer at Jefferson Stratford Hospital. He was an avid bowler, loved his can and coin collections and enjoyed doing projects around the house. Barry's favorite show was "How It's Made". To know Barry was to love him. He will be deeply missed.

Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:00 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:30 am. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Contributions may be made to .
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019
