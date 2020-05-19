Services
Barry Edward Kaftanic


1952 - 2020
Princeton - Barry Edward Kaftanic, formerly of Princeton, NJ, died suddenly on April 27, 2020 at Park Place Center in Monmouth Junction, NJ. He was 67 years old.

Barry grew up in Metuchen, NJ. He attended RCA Institute in Cherry Hill, NJ and worked in the computer industry in New Jersey and then California. He moved back to Princeton when his worsening Multiple Sclerosis made it too difficult for him to live on his own.

Born November 25, 1952, Barry was the son of the late Harriet and Edward Kaftanic of Princeton, NJ. He is survived by his daughter, Amber DePasquale and her husband Ed, of Cherry Hill, NJ; his son, Justin Kaftanic and his fiancée Elizabeth Aitkin, of Cherry Hill, NJ; his sister, Linda Meuse and her husband John, of Princeton, NJ; three grandchildren, Olyvia, Edward and Kathryn; and former wives, Toni Carter of Cherry Hill, NJ and Laurie Kaftanic of Monterey, CA.

Burial at the Princeton Cemetery was private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home, Princeton, NJ.

Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
