1/
Barry Frost
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Frost

Marlton - Sept. 24, 2020. Vietnam Veteran and retired Deputy U.S. Marshal. Father of Eric (Susan) Frost and Heather (Jon) Merin. Grandfather of Olivia, Emma, Daniel and Donovan. Brother of Michael (Faith) Frost. Also survived by his partner and love of his life, Ginger Breen. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Tues., Sept. 29, 2020 beginning 1:00 p.m. at Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. B) Pennsauken, NJ. Funeral services will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook beginning 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. B)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved