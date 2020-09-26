Barry Frost
Marlton - Sept. 24, 2020. Vietnam Veteran and retired Deputy U.S. Marshal. Father of Eric (Susan) Frost and Heather (Jon) Merin. Grandfather of Olivia, Emma, Daniel and Donovan. Brother of Michael (Faith) Frost. Also survived by his partner and love of his life, Ginger Breen. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Tues., Sept. 29, 2020 beginning 1:00 p.m. at Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. B) Pennsauken, NJ. Funeral services will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook beginning 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
.