Barry Granstrom
Murray - Murray, Utah and Formerly of Brooklawn - Suddenly, On Saturday, March 28, 2020. Age 42. Loving Son of Jerry "Skip" and Barbara Granstrom (nee Carpenter). Devoted brother of Keith (Samantha) Granstrom, Casey (fiancé Jennifer Rocco), Jeffrey (Michelle) Granstrom, Brian Granstrom and Evan Granstrom (girlfriend Cory Cassell). Survived by 9 beloved nieces and nephews. Survived by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Barry was a 1994 graduate of Gloucester City High School and a resident of Brooklawn. For the past 22 years, Barry pursued his career as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines which he truly loved and was his passion. Barry was living in Murray, Utah and was employed currently with Delta Airlines.
Due to Governor Murphy's executive order, viewing was private for the immediate family. Cremation private. Once the executive order is lifted, visitation and memorial service will be announced in the Courier-Post, Facebook and on www.mccannhealey.com.
Family request memorial donations in Barry's memory to Epilepsy Foundation: 8301 Professional Place W # 230, Landover, MD 20785. Please write in memo: In memory of Barry Granstrom.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Barry Granstrom. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020