Barry Joel Brown

Barry Joel Brown Obituary
Barry Joel Brown

Syracuse, NY - Barry Joel Brown, age 86, died July 17 at Francis House in Syracuse, NY, after a brief illness. He grew up in Camden, NJ, and attended Camden High School and then graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He ran a successful business as a CPA for many years in Cherry Hill, NJ where he put his love of numbers to excellent use. He and his wife, Barbara, retired to Bradenton and then Coconut Creek, FL, where they lived at Wynmoor until her death. In 2015, he moved to The Nottingham in Jamesville, NY, where he earned a reputation as a crack bridge player and became a true Yankees fan. A lifelong jazz lover, Barry was known as a very kind man who liked to fly under the radar. He is survived by his daughters, Harriet (Jamie Young) and Kasey (Norma Mendez); his sister, Lois (Dr. Myron) Schaffer; and two granddaughters. Donations may be made in his memory to Francis House, 108 Michaels Avenue, Syracuse, New York, 13208.

There are no local services; burial will be in Florida with his wife.

www.sisskindfuneralservice.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 21, 2019
