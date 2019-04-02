|
|
Barry L. Panick
Lindenwold - age 76 years, passed away on April 1, 2019. Son of the late Oscar and Eleanor Panick. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy R. (nee Mortimer) who he lovingly called "his Barbie Doll". Affectionately survived by his dear cat Mickey. Devoted father of Arleen Wood (Woody), Ricky Elder (Debbie), Joey Elder, Deborah O'Connor (Thomas), Antoinette DeCuzzi (Robert), Theresa Roork, Barry Panick and Kathy Panick. Loving grandfather and great grandfather of many. Dear brother of the late Richard Panick. Also survived by lifelong friend, Tom Wolf.
Barry was a lover of classic cars, animals and wildlife. He could often be found watching the birds and feeding the squirrels.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Thursday from 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations Animal Welfare Associations, 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019