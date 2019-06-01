Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlucci's Waterfront
876 Centerton Rd
Mt. Laurel, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Beckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Lewis Beckett


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barry Lewis Beckett Obituary
Barry Lewis Beckett

Camden - Barry Lewis Beckett lost his battle of life on May 29, 2019 at age 72.

Born on April 12th 1947, in Camden NJ, he grew up in Palmyra, served in the Army Reserves and went on to the early days of computers at RCA in Moorestown. Although he loved the advances in computing flying was his passion. Before he even got his private pilot's license he owned his first Cessna, and then went on to his prize possession a Beechraft F33A Bonanza. He received his private pilot's license in April 1988, his instrument rating in July 1991, and his commercial rating in June 1995.

Barry is survived by his wife Melanie of 39 years, his daughter Stephanie, son Brian, step-son Scott, and brother Scott.

A celebration of Barry's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday June 1st at Carlucci's Waterfront 876 Centerton Rd Mt. Laurel NJ 08054.
Published in Courier-Post on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now