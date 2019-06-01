|
|
Barry Lewis Beckett
Camden - Barry Lewis Beckett lost his battle of life on May 29, 2019 at age 72.
Born on April 12th 1947, in Camden NJ, he grew up in Palmyra, served in the Army Reserves and went on to the early days of computers at RCA in Moorestown. Although he loved the advances in computing flying was his passion. Before he even got his private pilot's license he owned his first Cessna, and then went on to his prize possession a Beechraft F33A Bonanza. He received his private pilot's license in April 1988, his instrument rating in July 1991, and his commercial rating in June 1995.
Barry is survived by his wife Melanie of 39 years, his daughter Stephanie, son Brian, step-son Scott, and brother Scott.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday June 1st at Carlucci's Waterfront 876 Centerton Rd Mt. Laurel NJ 08054.
Published in Courier-Post on June 1, 2019