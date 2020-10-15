1/
Barry Platt
1935 - 2020
Barry Platt

Moorestown - Husband of the late Greta Platt, Brother of the late Louise Amsterdam, Father of Cheryl (Matthew Carter) Platt, Susan (Joseph) Knoll and Stephen (Maria) Platt. Grandfather of Domenica, Anthony, Zachary, Jacqueline, Charlee and Mackenzie.

Barry was born March 10, 1935 and raised in Philadelphia. He died on October 14, 2020 in Moorestown, NJ. Barry began working while still a teenager, learning the delicatessen trade and training as a meat cutter. This gave him the opportunity to lease and operate a gas station. This endeavor prospered and enabled Barry to invest in a number of enterprises, such as, gas stations, heating oil businesses, car washes and laundromats.

During this time, he was courting Greta who later became his wife of sixty plus years. They enjoyed spending time between Ventnor NJ and Naples FL where their doors were always open to family and friends alike.

Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, beginning at 10:00 AM on the Platt Memorial Chapels YouTube page. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
