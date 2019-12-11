|
Dr. Barry S. Kardos
Dr. Barry S. Kardos was born in Northeast Philadelphia in February 1952. Attended Central High School, received a Bachelor's Degree from Pennsylvania State University, a Master's from Temple University and a Doctorate from Hofstra University. He touched thousands of lives through his work as a psychologist and psychotherapist, first at Genesis Rehabilitation Center, later as a school psychologist at Camden County Vocational School, Director of Psychology at Lourdes Medical Center, and finally in private practice.
He is survived by his brothers Nelson, Stephen and Mitchell Kardos, his sons Joshua and Alexander Kardos, and his grandchildren, Isaac, Hannah and Hasday Kardos.
Services will be held on at 11 AM Friday, December 13, at Goldstein's Funeral Home, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southhampton PA 18966, and he will be buried immediately thereafter at 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Feasterville, PA, 19053.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019