On January 6, 2020. Age 81. (nee Pennino). Loving and devoted wife of the late Raymond A. "Babe" Bobiak. Loving mother of Jeana Baumiester (William), Denise Hofmann (Roger), Lynn Barrett (Steve), Raymond Bobiak and Joseph Bobiak (Toni). Cherished mom-mom of Stephen Ulak (Kara), Eric Ulak (Jen), Keith Hofmann (Nicole), Joe Jr. and Jason Bobiak, Dana and Haley Barrett, Lauren Dutka (Bill) and Chris Hofmann (Heather); and great-grandmother of Lilly and Logan Dutka and McKenna and Dalton Hofmann. Beloved sister of Daniel Pennino (Edwina) and Joseph Pennino. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Bea was the housekeeper of St. Mary's Church rectory in Gloucester City for over 40 years. She was a former gym teacher for St. Mary's school and previously worked at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. Bea loved trips to the beach and to the casinos.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday evening, January 10th from 6 to 8 PM and again on Saturday morning, January 11th from 9 to 10:15 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Interment will follow in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, at the above church address. Please memo, Beatrice C. Bobiak.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.comunder the obituary of Beatrice C. Bobiak. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ. Ph: 856-456-1142.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
