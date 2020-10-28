Or Copy this URL to Share

Beatrice E. Henry



Lindenwold - Beatrice E. Henry of Lindenwold on October 24, 2020. She was 83 years old. Survived by her husband, Carlton Henry, Sr. 5 children, Debra Hayes, Carletta Henry, Carlton Henry, Jr. Velda Henry and Winston Henry; a host of grand and great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Services: Saturday-11am at The Lighthouse Deliverance Church-365 Blackwood -Clementon Road Lindenwold NJ where friends may call after 9am. Public viewing- Friday 5pm - 7pm at Carl Miller Funeral Home Camden.. Interment: Private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store