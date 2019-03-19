|
Beatrice T. Essig
Voorhees - Beatrice Teresa Essig (nee Gonzalez) passed away on March 16, 2019. She was 93 years old. Loving wife of James Leo Essig for 65 years who preceded her in death October 16, 2016. Beloved mother of Jeanne Marie Ekstrom, Ronald Essig (Susan), Theresa Young (Timothy), Anita Rickershauser (Paul), Denise Birmingham and Kenneth Essig (Bonnie). Proud grandmother of Pamela (Tom), Erica (Ed), Casey (Kate), Jaclyn, Lisa, Katie, Elizabeth (engaged to Sean), Jeffrey, Justin, Heather, Megan, Eric and Kevin and great granddaughters Aziza and Enna, and great grandson Jackson. Beatrice (Bea) was the second of 4 brothers and sisters, preceded in death by Victor Gonzalez, Mary Gonzalez and Victoria Gonzalez. Bea, born in Puerto Padre, Cuba on June 26, 1925, came to the United States with her family in August 1929. Her childhood years were in Edgewater, NJ and she graduated from Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, NJ. She graduated from Barnard College and Columbia University, NY as an Occupational Therapist. Bea started her career at Halloran VA Hospital, NY. She proudly received her Certificate of Citizenship. She married James (Jim) on October 6, 1951. They resided in Dumont, NJ at the same house on Second Street for over 50 years where they raised their 6 children. After raising her children, Bea returned to her profession at Holy Name Hospital as an Occupational Therapist until she retired. Bea was an active volunteer with the Rosary Society at St Mary's Catholic Church and the American Heart Association. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a Girl Scout troop leader, a literacy volunteer assisting non-English speakers, and was a past president of the Lincoln School PTA and Dumont Women's Club. She was proud to organize events to raise funds for tree planting events to honor local veterans at Memorial Park in Dumont, NJ and to provide scholarships to Dumont High School students on behalf of the Women's Club. She loved caring for and visiting her 13 grandchildren, telephoning and sending cards, letters, and newspaper clippings to family members and friends. Her hobbies included reading, making art and crafts of all kinds, making piñatas for celebrations, flower gardening, seeking treasures at thrift shops and rummage sales, camping with family, traveling, seeing movies, musical plays and visiting museums. Bea loved learning about people, places and their history. Bea was friendly and enjoyed conversations. She easily made many new friends by simply being interested in others, listening to and telling stories. Her smile was always radiant and will be missed by so many who knew and loved her. The family thanks all the caregivers and staff at Atria Voorhees, NJ where Bea resided for the past 10 years. The family deeply appreciates the dedicated care from private agency caregivers for their beloved "Miss Bea." Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday March 21st from 9:45 to 11:45 AM at the St Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Rd, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026. Mass and Christian Burial will be at noon at the church on Thursday. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Beatrice's memory to the , 3 Eves Dr., # 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., # 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019