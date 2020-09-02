Benjamin A.
Mazzarella
Hudson, FL - On August 30, 2020, Benjamin, age 91, beloved husband of the late Vita (nee Toummia). Survived by children Benjamin (Joan), Bernadette (John) Maguire, Emilia Haas (Frank Ferrante), 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, siblings; Gloria (the late Joseph) Caucci & Peter (Wilma) Mazzarella and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased siblings; Mary (Prosper) Ambrico, Domencia ( Joseph) DiMatties, Anne (Mario) Epaldo. Ben was a US Navy WW II veteran. He was the owner of B's & M Motors in Laurel Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday eve 7- 9 PM and Wed morning 9:30 -10 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Wed. 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence campus, Lindenwold. Interment Gate of Heaven cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
