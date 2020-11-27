1/
Benjamin Alfio Rapisarda
Benjamin Alfio Rapisarda

Burlington, NJ - Benjamin Alfio Rapisarda, age 91, passed away peacefully at Masonic Village in Burlington, NJ, on Thursday November 19, 2020.

Benjamin was born in Philadelphia, PA, but has resided in the Burlington County area for the last few years at the Masonic Village. He sold treasury bonds at the Federal Reserve Bank in Philadelphia before his retirement in 1983. Benjamin was a huge animal lover; always befriending the neighborhood dogs and cats and donating to every animal group under the sun. He was a kind soul and loved his Masonic family that took such amazing care of him.

Benjamin was predeceased by his beloved wife of 43 years, Eleanor Rapisarda; his two sisters, Anne Amodei and Ida Solometo. He is survived by his only child, Ann Rapisarda; his brother-in-laws, Frank Kopesky and Robert Kopesky; and his nephew, Joseph Amodei.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in the honor of Benjamin and his love of animals can be made to The Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 3111 Route 38, Suite 11 #238 Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.



Published in Courier Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
