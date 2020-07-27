Benjamin B. Whitcraft, Jr.
Shamong NJ - WHITCRAFT, Benjamin B., Jr. suddenly on July 22, 2020, of Shamong NJ, formerly of Mape Shade. Age 66. Beloved husband of Susan R. Whitcraft (nee Wolf). Loving father of Amy Whitcraft Johnston, Dawn Brzycki and her husband, Drew and Benjamin B. Whitcraft III and his wife, Jaclyn. Dearly loved Pop-pop of Harper and Cole Brzycki, Addison and Avery Johnston and Beckett Whitcraft. Dear brother of Anna Leeper and brother in law of Rosemary Byrne and her husband Guerard, Peter Wolf and his wife, Susan and Peggy Sacca and her husband, Justin. Dear uncle of Michael Leeper and his wife, Tierney and Anna Marie Shelton and her husband, Darrell. He is also lovingly survived by many family members in the Whitcraft and Wolf families and his many dear friends.
Ben lived a full life, even though his 66 years were not enough especially to those he loved. Ben was raised in Maple Shade and was a graduate of Merchantville High School. He went onto begin his working career as an Elevator Mechanic. He worked for the IUEC Local #5, Philadelphia and most recently was employed with Thyssenkrupp Elevator. Ben was a selfless giving man and through the union, he enjoyed being involved in Lift for a Vet assisting veterans to lead independent lives with the installation of a stair lift free of charge. He enjoyed spending time fishing, golfing, hunting, farming and making Wawa runs. He and his family would take vacations to the Jersey Shore, most especially Wildwood and Ocean City. In all of his accomplishments in life, he was most proud of his family and thoroughly enjoyed being a grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family as they carry on his legacy.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Mass on Thursday at 11am at Holy Eucharist Church in 520 Medford Lakes Road Tabernacle. Due to the Covid restricitions, we ask that everyone please wear a mask, practice social distancing and be aware that there will not be a visitation prior to or after the mass. At some point, be sure to raise a glass and share a toast to Ben, as that is what he would have wanted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lift For A Vet http://iuec5.org/lift_for_a_vet.aspx