Services
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Heister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin E. Heister Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Benjamin E. Heister Jr. Obituary
Benjamin E. Heister, Jr

Deptford - On February 24, 2019, of Deptford, NJ, age 72. He is the beloved husband of Hortensia "Honey" (nee Heredia), loving father of Gloria (Danny), Dawn (Jeff), Tammy, Benjamin (Samantha) and dear grandfather of Maya and Chloe. His is also survived by his brother Steve (Lois), his bonus children Stephanie, Stacy, Joey and their children, and his beloved canine companion Ginger. Mr. Heister was an Army Veteran. He loved bowling, fishing and was an avid hunter. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 700 POWELL ST., GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ. His Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment of Ashes will follow at Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ. In lieu of flower donations to the funeral home would be appreciated. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.etheringtonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now