Benjamin F. Brooks
Bellmawr - Benjamin F. Brooks on July 15, 2019 of Bellmawr formerly of Philadelphia. Age 91. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Myers) for 66 years. Devoted father of Benjamin (Lucy) and Sherry Verderame (Fran). Loving grandfather of Jason Brooks (Kelly), Brian Brooks (Lindsay), Chris Verderame and Nicole Verderame (Rob). Great grandfather of Riley, Landon, Charlie and Lyla. Benjamin was an Army Veteran, who proudly served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Quaker City String Band for 30 years. Benjamin was a Mason, a Shriner and member of the LuLu Temple Stringband. He also was a member of the Bellmawr Lions Club. There will be a visitation from 11am to 12 noon on Friday, July 19th at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Benjamin's memory to the Animal Adoption Center, P.O. Box 4017, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019