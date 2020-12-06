Benjamin Gindville
Williamstown - Benjamin Gindville, 74 of Williamstown passed away on December 4, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's with his loving family by his side.
"Ben" was born in Darby in 1946 to the late Benjamin and Veronica (Yodis) which is where he met his soul mate and the love of his life Margaret (nee Wiseley) for 48 years until her death in 2015. They raised three wonderful children, Benjamin (April), Margaret Condurso (Troy), and Steven who passed away in 2006. Ben is also survived by his five grandchildren, Benjamin, Kevin, Courtney, Madison and Jorja as well as his step grandchildren Gabrielle and Julia.
Ben enjoyed spending his retired years on the golf course along with family dinners and holidays with his children and grandchildren. Those who knew Ben knew how generous he was with his time and a resource for all his family and friends. He radiated joy and was often known to sing silly songs at random especially on car rides with his grandchildren to keep those in his company laughing. Ben remained himself to the end - smart, humble, witty, kind, fun and generous. He will never be forgotten by his friends and family. He will be forever loved and missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday, December 9th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Bell Hennessy Funeral Home 420 S. Main Street, Williamstown. Graveside services will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.
Due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic please know that during this difficult time, the family understands if you cannot attend. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ bell-hennessy.com
