Marlton NJ - UNDERCUFFLER, Benjamin H., suddenly on October 28, 2019, of Marlton NJ. Age 76. Beloved husband of Joyce J. Undercuffler (nee Lickfeld). Loving father of Matt Undercuffler (Christine) and Ben Undercuffler and step father of Donna Archer and Wade McGinley (Julia). Dear grandfather of Madison Undercuffler, Ethan and Luke McGinley and Riley and Lindsay Archer. Dearly loved brother of David Undercuffler (Paula), Gary Undercuffler (Diana) and Cheryl Pisa and brother in law of Eileen Mosley. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ben was born and raised in the Cramer Hill section of Camden and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the Marine Corps Band. He volunteered for many years as a youth baseball coach. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Sunday from 11am-1pm at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Rd. Marlton where a Funeral Service and Military Honors will take place at 1pm Sunday. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ben's memory to the s Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka KS 66675 www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019