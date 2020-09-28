Benjamin H. Wells
Southampton - BENJAMIN HENRY WELLS of Southampton, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 26th, 2020. He was 95 yrs. of age. Born in Camden, NJ, he is the son of the late James H. and Hazel Wells, and he is the husband of the late Erna Wells. In his lifetime, Ben was a son, brother, 101st Airborne Division soldier, P.O.W., Plumber, a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Ben is the Beloved Father of Diane Baldino (Ron), Sherri McKechney (Bill), Wendy Newberry (George), Ben Wells (Therese) and Bobby Wells. He will be missed by his 12 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters Barbara Kane and Margie Heebner, being predeceased by 4 siblings. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his close family friends John and Alice Ciurlino, Ron Corbin and Marie Durbano. Due to COVID-19, the Funeral will be held privately; however, we ask that all of his family and friends keep him in their hearts and prayers as we say our final farewell. Interment will be held at the Beverly National Cemetery in Beverly, NJ. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or to DAV
- Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 (www.BradleyStow.com
)