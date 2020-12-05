Benjamin Masino
Atco - Benjamin D Masino, 87 years, of Atco NJ, formerly of Glendora NJ, passed away on December 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marlene Masino (née Holland). Loving father of Michael (Nicole) Masino, Benjamin (Sharon) Masino, Jr. and David (Jennifer) Masino. Dear brother of Isabel (the late Jacques) Saul. Loving grandfather of Jamie, Tara, Brittany, Benjamin, Matthew, Dante, Samantha, Mandee, Noah and the late Ian and great grandfather of Londyn, Sophie and Benjamin.
Benjamin was a proud US Army Veteran.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday morning from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin. Memorial service 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment of ashes Berlin Cemetery, Berlin NJ. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Costantinoprimofh.com
for lasting condolences.