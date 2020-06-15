Bennie DeVone Jr.
1954 - 2020
Bennie DeVone, Jr.

Decaturville, TN - Bennie DeVone, Jr. of Decaturville, TN on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Age 65. Husband of Kay DeVone (nee Johnson) of Decaturville, TN. Father of Bennie E. DeVone and Star Martin. Step-father of Toni Willis, Jennifer Foster, Shawna Jarvis, and Brandon Austin. Brother of Marie Kratz (Mark) of Williamstown, NJ and Lillian DeVone of Wisconsin. Grandfather to several grandchildren, and uncle to a number of nieces and nephews. Son of the late Benjamin Franklin & Eleanor (nee Grazer) DeVone.

Born in Riverside Township and raised in South Jersey, Bennie has been a resident of Decaturville, TN for the past 15 years. Bennie worked most of his adult life as a Cross-country Truck Driver. Read more about Bennie and sign the guestbook at BarclayFuneralHome.net.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
856-881-3040
