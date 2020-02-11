|
|
Bennie Smart, Jr.
Malaga - Bennie Lee Smart, Jr. on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Age 48. Son of Bennie L. Smart, Sr. and the late Sandra L. Smart (nee Thompson). Father of Matthew Michael Smart and Lillian "Lilly" Star Smart. Brother of Brenda Johnson (husband Doug). Uncle to Samantha Smart and Doug Johnson, Jr. Also survived by Stella Stetser, mother of Lilly and step-mother of Michael. Predeceased by his grandparents.
Born in Elmer and raised in Malaga, Bennie was a longtime resident of Gloucester City and in recent years had returned to Malaga. He attended Delsea Regional High School and worked most of his life as a carpenter, most recently for Ralph Cruz Construction in Camden. Bennie loved fishing, enjoyed his vegetable garden, and was very much an animal lover.
Services are private at the convenience of the family under the arrangements of the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME. Sign the guestbook and send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020