St Joan Of Arc
100 Willow Bend Rd
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-0077
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Rd.
Marlton, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Rd.
Marlton, NJ
Bernadette Geddes Obituary
Bernadette Geddes

Marlton - Bernadette Geddes passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. She was 70 years old. Daughter of James Geddes and the late Anna Lee Geddes. Loving mother of Kristin Bloechl (Louis). Proud grandmother of Louis and Thomas Bloechl. Sister of Jim Geddes (Eleni), Nancy Dowd, Gary Geddes (Maureen), Bill Geddes, Patrick Geddes (Sandi), and Lisa Zeilmann (Joe). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday October 3rd from 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM. Inurnment will follow at Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery, Mt. Laurel, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bernadette's name to the ().
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019
