Bernadette M. Monahan
Runnemede - Bernadette "Bernie" Mary Monahan (nee Haug), passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Longtime resident of Runnemede. Age 86. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Harold. Devoted mother of Dave (Lisa) and Robbie (Denise). Loving grandmother of David, Tyler and Gabrielle Monahan. She was the youngest of five siblings: Betty Coyle, Lori Scott, the late Catherine Coyle and Christian Haug. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Mrs. Monahan was employed as a Licensing Agent by the New Jersey Racing Commission for 24 plus years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and baking.There will be a visitation from 11:30am to 12:30pm on Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 1pm at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa's RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Road Runnemede. Interment private at the request of the family, Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bernadette's memory to , PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020