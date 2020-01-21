|
Bernadette Marie (Baker) Reid
Rehoboth Beach, DE - Bernadette Marie (Baker) Reid, age 86 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born on January 3, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Francis P. and Helen (O'Neill) Baker.
Bernie spent her early years in Oaklyn, NJ. She graduated from Collingswood High and later attended Rutgers. She later met her husband Gordon Reid skiing with the local Jersey Skitters group in Gray Rocks, Canada. They were married for almost 54 years. Bernie was a bookkeeper and an avid golfer who won many championships through the years.
Bernie and Gordon raised their two daughters, Lesley and Laurie in West Springfield, Massachusetts and Ramsey, New Jersey. They later retired to Rehoboth Beach.
In addition to her parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Reid. She is survived by her two daughters: Lesley R. Corydon (David) of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Laurie R. Bruner (David) of Voorhees, NJ; her brother, Thomas Francis Baker; and her grandchildren: Lindsey Corydon, Reid Bruner, and Allison Bruner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM at St. Edmond Catholic Church, 409 King Charles Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020