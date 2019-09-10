|
|
Bernard C. Tedesco
Medford - Bernard C. Tedesco age 77yrs of Medford, NJ passed away on September 7, 2019. Loving father of Sharon Carter (Albert) of Atco, NJ. Brother of Elaine LaCorte of Bradenton, FL. Grandfather of Megan Carter.
Bernard is a Alumni of Bishop Eustace High School Class of 1959. He enjoyed bowling and especially hunting. He was a member of the NRA
His viewing will be held on Thursday, evening September12, 2019 from 7:00pm to 8:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Eustace Prep School, 5552 Marlton Pike West, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Attention: Advancement Dept. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 10, 2019