Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Bernard J. Gries Obituary
Bernard J. Gries

Cherry Hill - Bernard J. Gries of Cherry Hill, NJ, died June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carolina "Dolly" Gries (nee Krochmal). Loving father of Cheryl DiMenna (John) of Baltimore, MD; Lynn Davis (Thomas) of Merchantville, NJ and the late Cynthia Dumser (Stephen of Cherry Hill, NJ). Devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Christine and Michelle DiMenna. Dear brother of Jerome Gries (Betty) of Manahawkin, NJ and Joann Wolters of Union, NJ. Viewing Wednesday morning 10 to 10:45am at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serenity Hospice Care, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please visit www.schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 10, 2019
