Camden - Bernard Louis Mitchell-El was born on May 5th, 1946 to Louis and Louise Mitchell in Miami, Florida. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 14, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Louise Mitchell, 2 brothers, Ronald Mitchell (Dian) and Derrick (Brenda), 3 sisters, Aneita (Stanley), Desiree' (Hurley), and Laverne, six children: Yovette, Damon, Bernard, Jr., Oni, Natifah, and Naeemah, two step-children, Kia Cook-Bey and Taishoyna Cook-Bey, twenty-two grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at May Funeral Home, 335 Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville, NJ. Viewing at 1pm and a Celebration of Life begins at 2pm. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019
Download Now