Bernard L. Woods
Chesilhurst - age 81, aka, Deacon Woods, Chief Woods and Captain Woods went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
In 1961, Bernard began his professional career as a correctional officer with the Camden County Sheriff's Department. He also worked part time as the Chief of Police for the Borough of Chesilhurst. After 37 years of service to the Camden County Sheriff's Department, he retired with the rank of Captain in 1998.
As a youth, Bernard attended Green Grove Baptist Church and eventually became a lifelong member, serving on many ministries, ordained as a Deacon and thereafter became the Chairman of the Deacon Board.
Bernard Woods was many things to many people over his lifetime: husband, Dad, Daddy, Pop, Grandpop, Pop-Pop, G.G. Pop, Deacon, Sir, mentor, confidante, protector, counselor and friend. He touched the lives of many and will be remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him for his legacy of love and faith.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Della R. Woods; two sons, Jerry and B. Kevin (Donna); one daughter, Traci; one special niece, Renee; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 9, 2020