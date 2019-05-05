|
Bernard "Don" Powell
Media, PA - July 28, 1926 - April 30, 2019
Bernard "Don" MacDonald Powell, passed away peacefully at Lima Estates in Media, PA on April 30, 2019.
Bernard was born on July 28, 1926 to Susan and Frederick Powell in South Orange, NJ. After graduating from our Lady of the Valley High School in Orange, NJ, he joined the United States Navy in June 1944 where he performed quartermaster duties aboard the USS Hermitage in both the Pacific and Atlantic theatres during WWII. Following the war, he attended Seton Hall University and Rutgers Law School, with the benefit of the GI Bill. Bernard passed the New Jersey Bar in 1950 and graduated from Law School the year after, 1951 (a sequence all but unheard of today). Early in his career, Bernard worked as an in-house counsel at Public Service Coordinated Transportation Company (later known as Transport of New Jersey, a predecessor of today's New Jersey Transit). In 1963 he entered private practice with the firm of Kisselman, Devine, Degan, & Montano in Camden, NJ. He left that firm in 1966 to begin a partnership, Moss & Powell, first in Camden and, later, in Moorestown, NJ, where the firm continued for 17 years. In 1982, he and his wife, Marie, relocated to Tuckahoe, NJ where he established a new partnership, Powell & Powell, with his son Donald. Bernard retired in 1994. Marie was their Office Manager from 1982 until her retirement in 1993.
During his career, Bernard was a member of the Camden, Burlington, Cape May, New Jersey State, and American Bar Associations. He also belonged to the Trial Attorneys of New Jersey and the New Jersey Defense Association, and was a former President of both. Bernard was also a Trustee of the New Jersey State Bar Association. He was the 1982 recipient of the Trial Attorneys of New Jersey Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, Bernard was a member of the Defense Research Institute and served as a Special Master to the New Jersey Superior Court.
Bernard married Marie Carol Harrity, on June 30th, 1951. They made a loving home for their family originally in northern NJ in Livingston and, later, in Short Hills. They moved the family to Haddon Township in 1963 and relocated to Tuckahoe in 1982. In 1998, Bernard and Marie moved to Lima Estates in Media, PA. In retirement, they continued to enjoy golfing, and traveling both on various cruises and to the Jersey shore, most notably Cape May.
A devoted husband and father, Bernard was noted for his keen intellect which was evident in his penchant for mathematical and crossword puzzles, and any sort of wordplay. Grandpa Bernie was well known for his hundreds of poems and other musings. These writings, which often appeared under the pen-name of Osceola, are a unique expression of his love for words and awe of the universe.
Bernard was predeceased by Marie (nee Harrity), his wife of 65 years. He is survived by his four children: Susan Powell of Mount Laurel, NJ; Donald Powell of Mount Laurel, NJ; Jean Powell Kirnan of Spring Lake, NJ; and Norman Powell of Unionville, PA. Bernard also leaves behind a son-in-law, Jack Kirnan, and two daughters-in-law, Maria Powell, and Jacqueline Powell, along with six grandchildren, Robert (and his wife, Kristen), Tarah Kirnan Howard (and her husband, Logan), Katie, Patrick, Barrett, and Miles and three great-grandchildren, Teagan, Declan, and Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Hearing and Communication (formerly the New York League for the Hard of Hearing) at https://ssl.charityweb.net/chchearing/
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019