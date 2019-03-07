|
|
Bernice F. Delaney
Pennsauken - Born on Palm Sunday, April 13, 1930 the only child of George and Doris Farnum Fredey of Dorchester, MA, Bernice returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 5, 2018. Bernice graduated as Valedictorian of the Merchantville High School Class of 1947 and Treasurer of Trenton State College (now TCNJ) class of 1951 where she was Literary Editor of the Seal yearbook and Vice President of the Gamma Sigma Sorority. She became a 30-year teacher in Pennsauken Twp. where she taught at Collins Tract and Ben Franklin Schools becoming Teacher of the Year (Governor's Recognition of Excellence in Teaching) in 1990.
A lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church in Merchantville, she served at times as Junior and then Senior Choir member, High School Sunday School Teacher, Co-Directress of the Girls Friendly Society and the Young People's Fellowship, and 66-year member of the Altar Guild.
As a 50-year summer resident of Ocean City, she enjoyed gardening, reading, biking on the boards, and chatting on the beach and front porch with friends, neighbors, and family. She lived her life according to the Golden Rule, Children First, Knowledge is Power and "Life is short - dessert first."
She leaves behind her beloved husband of over 67 years, Dr. Larry Delaney; and two beloved daughters, Barbara Minter (Bill) of Linwood, Janet Pilkauskas (Bob) of Voorhees; six cherished grandchildren, Stephen, Paul, Kristin, Rob, Lauren, Kelly; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Rickey, and Hannah Rose. She also leaves 73-year high school friends, the Scarlet Tanagers, and 50 year friends from Trenton State, "The Lake House Gang" traveling group.
Her Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated 11 am, Monday, March 11th at Grace Episcopal Church, 7 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the church from 10 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the church. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019