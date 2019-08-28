Services
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bernice I. Carter Obituary
Bernice I. Carter

Cedar Brook - Bernice I. Carter, (nee Graham) 92, of Cedar Brook passed away peacefully with her loving son Chris by her side lovingly caring for her until the end. Born in Philadelphia she was a longtime area resident. She formerly worked for Smith Kline Pharmaceutical as a transcriptionist and as a bookkeeper. Mrs. Carter also worked as an elementary classroom assistant for the Winslow School District. She was a member of the Leisure Travels Camping Club, AARP, Winslow Twp. Senior Citizens and longtime member of the Church of Christ in Hammonton. Mrs. Carter was predeceased by her three husbands, Melvin Smith, Howard E. Carter and Charles U. Brown and her son Stephen Smith. She is survived by her sons Christopher Smith (Cathy Dorsey); Anthony E. Smith (Delores); her daughter, Denise Dotson (Michael); her step children, Morris, Andre, Blanche, Rodger and Marie; her sister Thelma Powell and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 11:00am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. Memorial Donations maybe made to the . (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019
